Fourth person arrested in connection with fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

U.S. & World

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) —  A fourth person has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted Friday that the fourth person was arrested by the FBI on a separate warrant in Pennsylvania.

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in Morgan Park. Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago. Earlier this week, police charged 20-year-old Devin Barron in connection with Williams’ murder. Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana and a 15-year-old boy have also been charged.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS