(CNN) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is focusing his campaign efforts online as opposed to rallies and in-person events.

His campaign released a new video on social media today, featuring a lengthy conversation between former President Barack Obama and his former V.P.

Folks, I sat down with my friend President @BarackObama to discuss the significant moment we're in, who we are as a nation, and how we can build back better. Watch our full conversation: https://t.co/n2P71Le1oH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 23, 2020