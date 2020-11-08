Former President Jimmy Carter offers congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are coming in from all across the country.
Former President Jimmy Carter, along with his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, offered his congratulations to Biden and Harris on Saturday.
Former President Jimmy Carter:
“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”
Mr. Carter, a Plains native, was the 39th president of the United States and served in the office from 1977-1981.
