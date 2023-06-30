PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former U.S. president has trumped all other write-in candidates for a seat on the Hubbard Fire District board in Oregon.

Following the Oregon Special Election held on Tuesday, May 16, the Statesman Journal reports that five write-in candidates received two votes for Hubbard Fire District Board Director Position No. 3.

Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann says 45th President Donald Trump was one of those candidates.

Officials rolled a 12-sided die multiple times to determine which of the individuals would take over the position. After representatives stood in for the other five candidates, none of whom were present during the meeting, Trump was declared the winner of the tiebreaker.

“The next step for the Hubbard Fire District is to determine if any of the other candidates are interested in the position,” Kahrmann told Nexstar’s KOIN. “There is a requirement that Board Directors must either live in or own property in the Hubbard Fire District.”

The district serves about 5000 residents in seven square miles of western Oregon, compared to Portland Fire and Rescue’s service area of 150 square miles with more than 580,000 residents.

With a permanent residence at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump hasn’t announced any plans to relocate to Hubbard — or neighboring towns Woodburn or Aurora.

However, Trump has announced his 2024 re-election run for the presidency. He also currently faces 37 charges for mishandling classified documents at his Florida home, making him the first former president in U.S. history to have a federal case against him.

Hubbard Fire District’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, at the Hubbard Fire Station. Officials are expected to decide who takes on the open board position at the meeting.

The Statesman Journal named Jerry Cox, Rocky Sherwood, Paula Smith and Bob Banks as the remaining write-in candidates.