Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca dies at age 94

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1980 file photo, Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca, sits on the hood of K Car Number One, a Plymouth Reliant, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Dale Atkins)

DETROIT (AP) — Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.

Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”

Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS