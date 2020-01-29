Former child star arrested on burglary, meth charges

Breaking News
by: CNN

(CNN) – A former child actor has been arrested in northern California for burglarizing a home while high.

41-year-old Shaun Weiss, best known as Greg Goldberg on the “Mighty Ducks,” was arrested Sunday.

Marysville Police say they were called to a home about a burglary in progress. They found Weiss rifling through a car in a garage, and the car’s window had been shattered.

Police say Weiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss was taken into custody and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.

Back in 2018, People magazine reported that Weiss was arrested for public intoxication.

At the time, Weiss posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom,” was headed to rehab and vowed to recover.

