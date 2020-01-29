(CNN) – A former child actor has been arrested in northern California for burglarizing a home while high.
41-year-old Shaun Weiss, best known as Greg Goldberg on the “Mighty Ducks,” was arrested Sunday.
Marysville Police say they were called to a home about a burglary in progress. They found Weiss rifling through a car in a garage, and the car’s window had been shattered.
Police say Weiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Weiss was taken into custody and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.
Back in 2018, People magazine reported that Weiss was arrested for public intoxication.
At the time, Weiss posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom,” was headed to rehab and vowed to recover.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- FDA warns makers of Purell to stop claiming product can prevent flu, other illnesses
- WSU Teamsters postpone strike pending meeting with bargaining committee
- Over 2 million sign petition to make Kobe Bryant the NBA logo
- PETA: Retire Punxsutawney Phil, use animatronic groundhog instead
- Former child star arrested on burglary, meth charges