TACOMA, Washington (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers’ standout Shawn Kemp was released from jail and is not currently facing any charges following his arrest in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

Authorities are continuing their investigation of the incident.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski received a statement from Kemp’s attorney stating that Kemp’s car was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone.

Kemp tracked the phone to a car and was shot at when he approached the vehicle. The attorney for the former NBA All-Star says that Kemp returned fire in self-defense.