Foreign over-the-counter drugs at Dollar Tree prompts warning from FDA

(NBC) – The FDA has sent a letter warning Dollar Tree about over-the-counter drugs made in foreign countries.
The FDA says the foreign companies that make the drugs have violated U.S. law on good manufacturing practices.
Dollar Tree’s suppliers for its private-label drugs have received violations.
The FDA says Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans.
Dollar Tree's vice president of investor relations issued a statement, saying "We are committed to our customers safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers products are safe."
