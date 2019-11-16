Foreign over-the-counter drugs at Dollar Tree prompts warning from FDA

(NBC) – The FDA has sent a letter warning Dollar Tree about over-the-counter drugs made in foreign countries.

The FDA says the foreign companies that make the drugs have violated U.S. law on good manufacturing practices.

Dollar Tree’s suppliers for its private-label drugs have received violations.

The FDA says Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans.

Dollar Tree’s vice president of investor relations issued a statement, saying “We are committed to our customers safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers products are safe.”

