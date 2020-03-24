1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream live now
Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Ford working with 3M, GE to make ventilators

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Ford announced it’s working with some other giant companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear.

It’s a bid to help address shortages in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among the joint projects, Ford said it will work with 3M to produce a new kind of powered air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers. The automaker said the respirators will be made using parts from both Ford and 3M.

Ford also said it’s working with GE Healthcare to increase production of ventilators. The sophisticated air pumps are needed by some critically ill coronavirus patients.

And Ford said it will work with the United Auto Workers union to assemble protective clear plastic face shields.

Meanwhile, General Motors is working with Ventec Life Systems to boost production of ventilators.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it will produce up to a million protective face masks a week. The masks will be donated to hospitals, police and emergency workers.

And California’s governor says Tesla CEO Elon Musk has donated a thousand ventilators.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS