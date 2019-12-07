Ford recalls 231K trucks over tailgate issues

(CNN) – Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall in North America because tailgates keep opening unintentionally.

In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty trucks.

But only those made in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle.

Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.

