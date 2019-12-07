Breaking News
I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash

Ford recalls 231K trucks over tailgate issues

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall in North America because tailgates keep opening unintentionally.

In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty trucks.

But only those made in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle.

Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS