Ford recalls 108K cars; seat belts may not hold in a crash

FILE – In this Thursday, June 5, 2014, file photo, clouds are reflected in the Ford sign at a dealership in Wexford, Pa. Ford on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015 said it is recalling some older Windstar minivans to because a previous rear-axle recall repair might not work. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.

Ford says it’s aware of one injury from the problem.

Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.

