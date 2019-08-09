Ford issues recalls for 2 2020 SUVS

(NBC) — Ford has issued recalls for two of its 2020 SUVs.

The automaker is recalling select 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

The recall involves nearly 14,000 vehicles in the U.S. that are mostly in dealership inventories.

Ford says the vehicles may be missing the manual park released cover that keeps the vehicles from moving while parked.

2020 Lincoln Navigator (Photo: Ford)

The automaker also says the instrument cluster on the recalled vehicles may still be in factory mode, which disables warning alerts and chimes and doesn’t display the gear positions.

Ford says it’s aware of one report of an accident happening during vehicle transport. No one was injured in that crash.

Dealerships will repair the issues before vehicles are delivered to customers.

