Forbes releases list of 2019’s most powerful women

(NBC) – Two American women are in the top five on Forbes’ list of the Most Powerful Women in the World.

The magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel the Most Powerful Woman in the World for the ninth year in a row.

Merkel has been the German Chancellor since 2005, but has said she will not seek re-election in 2021.

Coming in at number two, Christine LaGarde who became the president of the European central bank in November.

Number three on the list is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi is the first woman speaker in history, a position she is in for the second time. She is second in line for the presidency behind the Vice President.

Coming in at number four on Forbes’ list, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

And rounding out the top five is General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Barra has led GM since 2014.

Just barely making the list at number 100, teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

