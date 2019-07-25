Football team surprises boy with autism at birthday party

MERIDIAN, Idaho (WDTN/CNN) – After only one person responded to his birthday party, a 9-year-old boy with autism was surprised when members of the local football team showed up.

Christian Larsen had begged his mother for a birthday party, but only one person RSVP’d to the party.

The boy’s mom, Lindsay, posted on Facebook about the single reply when one of her friends saw the post and reached out to a local football coach. The coach then texted the team, who jumped at the chance to attend.

For Lindsay, it was an unbelievable feeling, watching her little boy, who often plays alone, play with his friend and the football players that day.

Christian said it was the best birthday ever.

