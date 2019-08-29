Football players shave heads for coach battling cancer

Breaking News
BATESVILLE, Ark. (CNN) – The entire football team at Lyon College in Batesville, Ark. has shaved their heads in honor of one of its coaches battling cancer.

The team did it to support offensive coordinator Kris Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The players lined up one-by-one to hug the coach and share their support in an emotional, tear-filled moment for many.

Members posted the special event online with the hashtag “#SweetStrong.”

The team opens up its season Saturday.

