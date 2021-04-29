Food & Wine ranks Ohio 9th best ‘pizza state’ in America

A Margherita pie is seen served at the famous Lombardi’s Pizza in New York City, which has been recognized as the first pizzeria in the United States. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It might come as a surprise, but Food & Wine thinks Ohio’s pizza is pretty good. Ninth out of fifty states good to be exact.

The editors at Food & Wine recently published their own list of the best “pizza states” in America, and New York — while still earning a favorable review — didn’t finish in first place.

New Jersey is currently the best “pizza state” in the country, according to the Food & Wine editor, who made special note of Jersey City’s Razza and Bread & Salt restaurants, for their “glorious showcase” of pizza.

The Miami Valley also got a shout out from David Landsel, senior editor at Food & Wine. Pappa’s Pizza Palace in Miamisburg and Joe’s Pizzeria in Dayton are all recommended by this critic.

“Pizza-wise, this is as balkanized a state as you will find, each city and region very much into their own style. The other great thing about Ohio is that most of these styles remain a complete mystery to the outside world, ” said David Lansel, senior editor at Food & Wine.

Food & Wine’s best “pizza states” in America are:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Connecticut
  3. New York
  4. Illinois
  5. Michigan
  6. California
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Ohio
  10. Missouri

The rest of the county, however, wasn’t completely left out of the fun. As somewhat of a consolation prize, Food & Wine included its editors’ assessment of the best pizza options in every other state, for folks who don’t mind eating 11th-rate (or lower) pizza.

