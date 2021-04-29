Food & Wine ranks Ohio 9th best ‘pizza state’ in America

A Margherita pie is seen served at the famous Lombardi’s Pizza in New York City, which has been recognized as the first pizzeria in the United States. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It might come as a surprise, but Food & Wine thinks Ohio’s pizza is pretty good. Ninth out of fifty states good to be exact.

The editors at Food & Wine recently published their own list of the best “pizza states” in America, and New York — while still earning a favorable review — didn’t finish in first place.

New Jersey is currently the best “pizza state” in the country, according to the Food & Wine editor, who made special note of Jersey City’s Razza and Bread & Salt restaurants, for their “glorious showcase” of pizza.

The Miami Valley also got a shout out from David Landsel, senior editor at Food & Wine. Pappa’s Pizza Palace in Miamisburg and Joe’s Pizzeria in Dayton are all recommended by this critic.

“Pizza-wise, this is as balkanized a state as you will find, each city and region very much into their own style. The other great thing about Ohio is that most of these styles remain a complete mystery to the outside world, ” said David Lansel, senior editor at Food & Wine.

Food & Wine’s best “pizza states” in America are:

New Jersey Connecticut New York Illinois Michigan California Pennsylvania Massachusetts Ohio Missouri

The rest of the county, however, wasn’t completely left out of the fun. As somewhat of a consolation prize, Food & Wine included its editors’ assessment of the best pizza options in every other state, for folks who don’t mind eating 11th-rate (or lower) pizza.