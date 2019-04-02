Florida woman rescues snake from beer can

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (NBC) – A Florida woman came across a snake with its head stuck in a beer can and what she did next is different from what many of us would do: she very carefully rescued the reptile.

Rosa Fond, who owns Humans and Animals United Rescue, says once she saw the snake she knew she had to save it -- even though she may not be a big fan of the slithery creatures.

Fond started recording on her cell phone and grabbed a stick in an attempt to free the black racer snake from the can.

It took several minutes, but she ultimately was able to free the snake's head from the can.

She points out that she eventually picked up the can but had to wait until the snake "calmed down."

