U.S. & World

Florida woman rescues snake from beer can

By:

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (NBC) – A Florida woman came across a snake with its head stuck in a beer can and what she did next is different from what many of us would do: she very carefully rescued the reptile.

Rosa Fond, who owns Humans and Animals United Rescue, says once she saw the snake she knew she had to save it -- even though she may not be a big fan of the slithery creatures.

Fond started recording on her cell phone and grabbed a stick in an attempt to free the black racer snake from the can.

It took several minutes, but she ultimately was able to free the snake's head from the can.

She points out that she eventually picked up the can but had to wait until the snake "calmed down."

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local