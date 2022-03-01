CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man plans to take legal action against an ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his seventh-floor condo balcony, according to his attorneys.

The man was at his condo in Clearwater Beach over the weekend when his ex visited him at 11 a.m. Sunday, a release from attorneys Carey Leisure & Neal said.

The attorneys allege that the woman was drunk and began arguing with the man. Police said she threw the man’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

After he asked her several times to leave, the woman allegedly picked up the man’s pug Bucky and threw it off the balcony. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, according to police.

The woman was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

“I’m devastated,” the man said at a press conference called by his attorneys. “It’s like a blur.”

The man also filed a restraining order against his ex after the incident.

“Our client saw this happen, and is absolutely traumatized,” the release said. “Several residents of the building witnessed the event as well, and the entire community is extremely upset over what happened.”