Florida TV reporter attacked on the job

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH/CNN) – A Florida reporter catches a terrifying moment on camera as she was attacked after covering a story in Fort Myers.

Delia D’Ambra, a reporter for WBBH-TV NBC2 in Fort Myers, Fla. was covering a story when a man shoved her to the ground. Even though he broke her camera’s viewfinder, she managed to capture video of the attack.

D’Ambra was even able to focus in on the suspect as he walked away. After D’Ambra called 911, police arrested 79-year-old Hollis Creach.

A woman who knows Creach says he suffers from dementia and paranoia. According to her, Creach things anyone with a camera is recording him.

D’Ambra was not injured in the assault.

