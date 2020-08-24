TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida wildlife officials have trapped a Suwanee alligator snapping turtle that weighs a whopping 100 pounds.
Photos provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the massive turtle, which was found along the New River last week.
Biologists had set six hoop net traps in the area and caught the 100-pound male along with a 46-pound female and another 64-pound male.
The New River is a blackwater stream that runs throughout South Florida. It has low biological productivity, so finding a turtle of this size there is a rare occurrence.
The alligator snapping turtle is protected as a State Species of Special Concern by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Florida trappers capture 100-pound Suwanee alligator snapping turtle
- Dog finds help after 88-year-old owner falls in California
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 849 additional cases, 8 new deaths reported
- Middletown to propose improvement, extension of bike access
- Ohio State Football ranked No. 2 in AP preseason poll