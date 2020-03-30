Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 105 active closings. Click for more details.

Florida sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case depicted in ‘Tiger King’

U.S. & World

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:
Credit: DailyBigCat YouTube Channel

TAMPA (WLNS) – A sheriff is asking for new leads in the case of missing Jack ‘Don’ Lewis, the ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

In a tweet from the personal twitter account for Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, he identifies the popularity of the Netflix documentary and is asking for any leads on “Don” Lewis.

“Tiger King” provides its own take on the relationship between Baskin and Lewis, to which Baskin calls “lies” and “misinformation” in a blog post refuting the documentary.

Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Florida. She was married to multi-millionaire Don Lewis until he vanished Aug. 18, 1997.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS