Florida principal fired after Holocaust denial

(WPTV) Florida’s Palm Beach County School Board voted Wednesday afternoon to fire the former principal of Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton after he made controversial comments about the Holocaust.

The School Board voted to terminate William Latson in a 5 to 2 decision.

Latson was removed as principal and reassigned in July after emails surfaced from 2018 that showed him telling a parent he could not say the Holocaust was a factual, historical event.

“I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee,” Latson told a parent in an email. “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

During a school district investigation, documents showed Latson took a vacation to Jamaica the day that local and national news agencies started reporting on the story.

Latson did not respond to calls and text messages from the district’s deputy superintendent of schools, but he was able to send an email to his staff, defending himself.

