Florida mom leaves kids in car while drinking at bar
(WBBH) - A Florida woman was arrested after investigators said she left her five children inside her car so she could drink at a bar.
According to her arrest report, Kristie Johnson's husband got worried when he arrived home and his wife and five children were not there. He called Johnson's cell phone, and his 5-year-old daughter answered and said they were at McDonald's.
He later called again, but this time, the daughter told the father she had no idea where she was and that Johnson was nowhere to be found. She and her four other siblings were in their car alone.
Deputies believe the daughter tried describing where she was. That did not work, so the father told her to beep the horn to get an adult's attention, but that didn't work either.
