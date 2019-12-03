Florida man shoots 7-year-old with real gun during Nerf battle

(WESH) A Florida man is accused of shooting a 7-year-old child in the knee while intoxicated.

The child’s mother told detectives she had been visiting a friend at a Sanford home Saturday with her three other children.

The woman said her children were playing with Nerf guns with her friend’s child. Her friend’s brother, Anthony Knuth, was also in the room with the children.

Detectives said the mother told them she walked out of the room, heard a loud pop and ran back in to see that her child was bleeding from his knee.

When the woman asked what happened, the children said that “Anthony shot him,” a police report said.

