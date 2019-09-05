Florida man parks Smart Car in kitchen so it won’t be blown away by Dorian

(WPTV) Jessica and Patrick Eldridge were among the thousands of Jacksonville, Florida families who scrambled to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

That preparation includes parking their cars in a secure spot.

The couple has a two-car garage and thee vehicles. With a sedan and a pickup truck in the garage, there wasn’t any room for Eldridge’s Smart Car.

With no room in the garage, there was only one option to make sure the car was safe: the kitchen.

Apparently, the Smart Car was able to fit through the kitchen double doors in the couple’s home.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ica’s Facebook post had 20,000 reactions and 63,000 shares.

To see more on this story, click HERE.