(WBBH) A Florida man is facing charges after he was caught bare naked in someone else’s bed.
Deputies said convicted felon John Lyles broke into a Naples home early Wednesday morning while victim Brandon Hall was getting something from his car.
“I walked in the house and I hear voices, you know, just thinking it’s the TV or something,” Hall said.
The sound was coming from Hall’s bedroom.
“When I opened my door my stuff is on the floor and there’s just a naked guy sitting on my bed. I mean there’s no other way to put it,” he said.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lung cancer risk factors and treatment
- Florida man finds naked intruder in bed
- Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment
- Bill in Ohio House would set standards for toxins in water
- Dem. Debate: Democrats split on whether to expand court size