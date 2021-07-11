Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was cleaning his home over the holiday weekend when he found a months-old Powerball ticket worth $1 million, lottery officials said on Twitter.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Kenneth Morgan of Jacksonville told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I’m still in shock!”

Kenneth Morgan had an explosive 4th of July after finding a $1 million winning POWERBALL ticket while cleaning his house! Congratulations Kenneth! 🎇🎇🎇https://t.co/3CW9L6aZzX pic.twitter.com/QnGvTGTARe — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 7, 2021

The ticket was purchased at a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville. The store will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball number.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Tickets can purchased until 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.