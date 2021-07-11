Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning house

U.S. and World

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was cleaning his home over the holiday weekend when he found a months-old Powerball ticket worth $1 million, lottery officials said on Twitter.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Kenneth Morgan of Jacksonville told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I’m still in shock!”

The ticket was purchased at a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville. The store will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball number.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Tickets can purchased until 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

NTSB releases photos of submerged aircraft that crashed into waters off West Oahu

Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning house

Vigil held for woman kidnapped by son's father

Montgomery County Fair returns Sunday

Richard Branson to launch into space Sunday; Jeff Bezos to follow days later

House explosion kills one, critically injures another in Fayette County

More News