Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent

(AP) 2/10/2020 — A sheriff’s office in Florida says a man has been arrested for driving into a tent set up in a parking lot by Republicans to register voters in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday via Twitter that Gregory Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the scene after reports of a dispute.

The Republican Party of Duval County said via Twitter that volunteers for President Donald Trump were deliberately targeted “while registering voters.” The county’s Democratic party called on citizens to behave with “civility” during the elections.

