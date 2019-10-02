Florida man arrested for cutting breaks on electric scooters

(CNN) – A guy in Florida has been sneaking around his neighborhood– cutting the brakes on scooters.

Surveillance video from the Fort Lauderdale police department shows 59-year-old Randall Williams walking up to an electric scooter, slapping a white sticker on its QR code, and cutting its brake lines.

Police say this has happened to more than 140 scooters since April, and apparently the majority of them happened within two blocks of his apartment.

But they’ve only been able to link him to 20 of those scooters.

This crime is a little pricey too, as it costs about 70 bucks to fix each scooter, meaning it’ll run about 14 hundred dollars to fix the ones they know he messed with.

Now, Williams is facing multiple charges.

