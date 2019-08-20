Florida man aims to make statement with shocking ‘back to school’ photos

(WESH) – A Florida photographer and graphic designer is generating attention after he created images that look like back-to-school fashion ads featuring kids in bulletproof vests.

The advertisements aren’t real, but the kids are, and so are the armored book bags and bulletproof vests they’re wearing.

Richard Johnson, the photographer behind them, hopes they evoke real feelings and reactions.

“This is not pro-gun. This is not anti-gun. This is anti-children getting shot at school,” Johnson said.

Johnson used his own kids in some of the photos.

“I have three kids, two of them are in school, and they go through active shooter drills, which is terrifying. When I grew up, that didn’t happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he came up with the idea for this series a year ago. After recent mass shootings, he said they’re just as relevant today.

Johnson said his only goal was to cause real conversations.

“If you don’t like them, do something about them. Make these photos irrelevant,” he said.

