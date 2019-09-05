Florida hospital welcomes ‘Category 5 Cuties’

Breaking News
One dead after crash involving FedEx vehicle in Beavercreek
by: NBC

(NBC) – A Florida hospital welcomed a couple of “Category 5 Cuties” during Hurricane Dorian.

These adorable babies were born at Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville this week.

The hospital shared photos of the precious newborns on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“I was in the hurricane evacuation plan” and “After a hurricane comes a rainbow” are just a few of the fantastic phrases printed on their onesies!

The babies have taken the internet by storm, proving they’re already a force to be reckoned with.

