PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida deputy responded to a noise complaint on Christmas Eve but when he found that an all-girl dance group was behind the noise, he decided to join in on the fun.
Deputy Brissett initiated a dance-off and showed off some moves the Pensacola Prancing Pirouettes were not expecting.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared the video saying, “Deputy Brissett has some moves!” After seeing the video, we can all attest to his amazing dance skills.
Through this post “community” was emphasized where officers are encouraged to positively interact with the people in which they serve — dance battle and all.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cleveland Browns player, staff member test positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm
- Two Ohio schools among best school districts in the U.S., according to Niche
- Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend
- Florida deputy surprises dance group with dance-off after noise complaint