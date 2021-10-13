SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man has been arrested months after his 2-year-old child fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call after finding a loaded gun.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Veondre Avery, 22, was arrested on charges of negligent homicide and unsafe storage of a firearm on Tuesday after the shooting in Altamonte Springs in August.

The Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office said Avery’s 2-year-old son found the loaded gun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack on the floor of the bedroom he shared with his mother, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn.

The newspaper reports police were called to an apartment complex after getting a 911 call from a co-worker who said they were on a Zoom call with Lynn.

The female co-worker said she saw the 2-year-old in the background of the Zoom feed and heard a noise before seeing Lynn fall.

Avery got home and discovered his girlfriend and told a 911 dispatcher she wasn’t breathing and he couldn’t feel her heartbeat.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avery is being held at Seminole County Jail without bond, according to the Orlando Sentinel.