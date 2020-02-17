Florida container house offers shelter after storm

(WTLV) In 2017, Hurricane Irma sent a tree right into Rob DePiazza’s St. Augustine, Florida home.
His home was destroyed, and he quickly made a decision to build his new house out of shipping containers.
“I was already thinking about containers and building with them,” he says.
Two-and-a-half years later, the house is move-in ready.
“There are nine containers in total,” he says. “Two on the ground are workshop space. The living space is five containers, so 1,600 square feet. I added another container on top to get the volume.”
And then there is one with a mural on it for flair. He left the container floors intact, kept some old things and added a lot of artistic elements. DePiazza decided to leave some of the container walls exposed and not cover up some of the signage, such as numbers, stickers and scrapes and scratches.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2tUsUuq
