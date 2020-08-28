Florida Amazon driver hits man in face after argument over face mask

(NBC) – An argument over a face mask lead to an Amazon driver allegedly hitting a resident at a Miami Beach condominium and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the Amazon driver hitting Ray Breslin in his face with his phone.

The earlier encounter between the two men was also caught by a camera at the front door. You can see Breslin blocking the driver from entering the building.

This all happened at Mantell Plaza where Breslin is the condo association president.

He says he was in the lobby when the Amazon driver showed up with a delivery but without a face mask. Explaining the requirement, he said the driver tried to put his foot in the front door to gain access.

After the driver left, Breslin noticed he was still outside so he went out and took a picture of his license plate. A few minutes later, the driver came back, this time with a facemask on.

Breslin let him in and that’s when the confrontation occurred.

“I was like … what are you kidding me? I said, there’s a camera right there that just shot all this and he looked, put his head down, took his packages and walked right out the door.”

Breslin has filed a report and police are still looking for the driver.

Amazon says the driver is no longer employed by the company.