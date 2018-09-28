Flake wants Kavanaugh nomination delayed a week
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen Jeff Flake says Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination should on hold so the FBI can investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Flake, the deciding vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to a full floor vote, but said the vote should be delayed for up to a week to allow time for the investigation of Christine Blasey Ford's claims.
Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school.
Kavanaugh has denied Ford's accusation.
Trump says Ford was 'credible witness'
Trump signs spending plan, avoiding...
