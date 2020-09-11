Flag unfurled at Pentagon to commemorate 9/11

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va (AP) – A United States flag was unfurled from the side of the Pentagon early Friday morning, as events commemorating the attacks of September 11, 2001, began.

Americans are commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign.

The Pentagon’s observance will be so restricted not even victims’ families can attend, though small groups can visit the memorial there later in the day.

It will commemorate the 184 people who lost their lives at the Pentagon during the hijacked-plane attacks which killed nearly 3,000.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS