Flag unfurled at Pentagon to commemorate 9/11

ARLINGTON, Va (AP) – A United States flag was unfurled from the side of the Pentagon early Friday morning, as events commemorating the attacks of September 11, 2001, began.

Americans are commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign.

The Pentagon’s observance will be so restricted not even victims’ families can attend, though small groups can visit the memorial there later in the day.

It will commemorate the 184 people who lost their lives at the Pentagon during the hijacked-plane attacks which killed nearly 3,000.