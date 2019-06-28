Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory

(WDTN) – Fisher-Price has recalled a product popular among those with or caring for babies.

The warning from Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission says that 71,000 inclined-sleeper accessories have been recalled due to safety concerns.

The recall includes all models of the Ultra-lite Day and Night Play-yard.

No children have been injured or killed.

In April, Fisher-Price issued a recall for nearly five million Rock ‘N Play Sleepers. That product was linked to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years.

