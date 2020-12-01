First responders reunite 12-year-old dog with family after pooch goes missing overnight

U.S. & World

by: Patrick Clark and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Rescuing animals is just part of the job when it comes to protecting and serving a community. One dog owner had some helping hands Monday from the Black Jack Fire Protection District and the St. Louis County Police Department.

It all began Sunday night, when Rusty Payne, a 12-year-old chihuahua, chose to wander off after being let outside.

“He’s been a naughty little boy,” said Terry Payne, Rusty’s owner. “Had me looking for him all night. My husband and I got up this morning we’re looking for him and, for some reason, he got stuck in the gutter.”

A scratching noise coming from below ground tipped off Terry to Rusty Payne’s predicament – somehow, Rusty fell into a drain pipe.

Firefighters from Black Jack’s Engine House 2 responded to the scene.

“Climbed down in the sewer but the dog decided it wanted to run under the street in the sewer pipe,” said Black Jack Fire Captain Mike Beckmann. So, it took some coaxing. Other guys put a firehose in the other side to punch it back to the one side so we could grab it.”

“Me and my husband are so grateful and thankful,” Terry said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS