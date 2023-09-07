DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Naloxone, the potentially lifesaving drug, is now available over the counter.

Commonly found under the brand name Narcan, the drug hit store shelves on Wednesday, marking the first opioid treatment to be sold over the counter.

The latest data reportedly shows that more than 5,000 Ohioans and 100,000 people nationwide died from an overdose in 2021. The medication can rapidly treat overdoses from fentanyl and other opioids such as heroin and prescription painkillers.

“It is almost 100 percent effective for opioid overdoses,” said Dr. Adam Barnathan, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “The beautiful part about Narcan really is that if you give it to somebody who didn’t overdose there’s really no side effects, there’s no harm.”

With shipments starting last week, the drug will be available at Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger and Walmart.

One box reportedly comes with a two-dose prescription-strength naloxone nasal spray. The suggested retail price is $44.99 — which is what all of the major pharmacies and retailers say they will sell it for — and it does qualify for Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

For more information about the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of over-the-counter naloxone, click here.