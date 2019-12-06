First Lady reads Christmas book to children’s hospital patients

(CNN) – First Lady Melania Trump brought some Christmas cheer to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington Friday.

The visit follows the tradition of every first lady since Elizabeth “Bess” Truman.

During her visit, Mrs. Trump visited with patients, their family and the nursing staff.

She also joined Santa and Mrs. Claus to read a Christmas book to children.

She read “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle” which is the sequel to the book she read last year, “Oliver the Ornament.”

