FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana.
Health officials said Monday that six coworkers who worked closely with the patient have self-isolated themselves and none have shown symptoms of the illness.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
Beshear says the first patient diagnosed with the illness is improving.
Six cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Of those cases, three are in Harrison County, two are being treated in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County.
Beshear announced the state’s two latest cases Monday evening.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare
- CVS waives delivery fees in light of coronavirus outbreak
- First Kentucky coronavirus patient worked at retail store
- White House works to combat coronavirus with testing, quarantine efforts
- Miami Co. public health prepares schools for possible COVID-19 outbreak