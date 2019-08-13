First date in Florida ends in police chase

(WESH/NBC News) A Florida woman’s first date with a man ended with a high-speed chase after he ran from police during a traffic stop.

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks to disable the car early Thursday morning.

Once they approached the car they discovered the driver bailed out of the car into nearby woods and left the passenger to face the consequences.

On body camera, the woman could be heard telling authorities that the only thing the man said was that he didn’t have a license before taking off.

According to authorities, the woman had just met the Orlando-area man on a dating website and stopped at a Palm Coast Denny’s for dinner before heading back to her house.

Officials said that when a deputy tried to stop the vehicle for a tag violation, the date told the woman he’d go to jail, so instead he fled from the deputy.

Authorities said the man was driving erratically and over the speed limit. The woman told officials she was scared and didn’t know his last name.

According to authorities, the woman who was involved in the date Thursday was the victim in another incident with a different man last month. That incident was violent, according to deputies.

During that incident, a man the woman was seeing, but attempted to get away from at a Bunnell store, threw himself on her vehicle, shattered her windshield then attacked her when she got out, officials said.

The woman was then knocked unconscious.

In Thursday’s incident, the man did not hurt the victim but disappeared into nearby woods.

Investigators think he was running from more than just a suspended license and believe he could be hiding more in his criminal background.

The man has not been caught.

Read more this story HERE.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.