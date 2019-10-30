Firefighters save ashes of woman’s son

(CNN) – A fire destroyed an apartment complex in Henderson, Kentucky over the weekend. One woman lost everything she owns, but thanks to firefighters, she was able to save the remains of her son.

Lynn Dills says she lost her son, Alan, in a car accident almost 10 years ago.

As Dills escaped the Weaverton apartment fire, she tells me she left his ashes in her apartment.

“I know it’s just his ashes, but he’s still my baby,” she said.

She says she has firefighters Jeff Crafton and Cory Agnew to thank, so she didn’t have to lose her son yet again.

“And when they brought him out, I know a lot of people don’t understand that, but it felt like I was losing him again, you know?” she said.

She says she hadn’t touched the box her son’s ashes were in for years, but when the firefighters brought it out, “That morning I did. I held on to him,” she said. “I never could before but I can now. There’s no way I could thank them for what they’ve done for me and my family. There are no words. But to know that we have that kind of people in this world, it’s awesome.”

Lynn said she isn’t sure what she’s going to do next, but with her son still with her, things seem a little brighter.

“Even though I have no home, that doesn’t matter. I still have my son, if that makes any sense,” she said.

Dills briefly said thank you to the firefighters but hopes to be able to reunite with them to share her gratitude.

