Firefighters critically injured in California wildfire

(NBC News) – Nearly 90,000 people were ordered to leave their homes Monday as quickly moving wildfires tore through Orange County, California.

Two fires that began Monday morning expanded quickly, burning thousands of acres, and left two firefighters critically injured.

The flames are being fueled by Santa Ana wind gusts of 70 miles per hour or more and feasting on the parched landscape.

“You get these single-digit humidities and winds like we’re, experiencing fires are going to move very quickly,” warned Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy. 

