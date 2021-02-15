Fired North Carolina teacher accused of ‘indecent’ relationship with student, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fired teacher from a North Carolina private school is facing 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, Wake County officials say.

The woman was arrested Friday. She is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

“During the investigation, it was also discovered that the suspect and student had engaged in inappropriate interactions at the school and boy’s home over a two-week period,” according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

The case was uncovered when the boy’s parents found text messages exchanged between the boy and former teacher and turned them over to authorities.

The school confirmed Friday night that the former teacher had been a physical education teacher but had been terminated.

The woman has been released on a $75,000 bond.