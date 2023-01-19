TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters battled a massive fire at a medical marijuana grow facility in an Oklahoma town.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to a possible fire at a marijuana grow facility along N. Main Street in downtown Tonkawa.

Tonkawa is about an hour-and-a-half north of Oklahoma City.

Officials tell KFOR that residents who live near the grow operation were evacuated, and other businesses downtown sheltered in place.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted police with traffic.

One firefighter had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Multiple agencies from surrounding areas joined in to help fight the fire.

Currently there is no suspected foul play, but officials will be investigating what happened.

Those agencies investigating are the Office of Fire investigation with the Tonkawa City Fire Marshal, Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, the investigations division with the Tonkawa Police Department, and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.