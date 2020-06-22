Fine Art on the Sidewalk: Chalk artist recreates masterpieces

(KARE) A Minneapolis artist is reproducing famous paintings through chalk art.
Rebecca Mozdy has been street painting on Minneapolis sidewalks and park pathways for the past few months.
For two hours on Wednesday, Mozdy worked on a chalk painting of Haystacks by Monet at Boom Island Park.
“Sometimes I think everyone has a particular style that they just get drawn towards and for me it was always just impressionism,” Mozdy said.
Mozdy’s first chalk art reproduction was of Girl With a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer. She’s done several since then including The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh.
