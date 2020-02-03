Finding low-cost fitness options

1  of  2
(NBC News)  If you find yourself looking for an excuse to blow off a fitness class, you might want to consider how technology can keep you on track.

The Flexit app offers pay-by-the-minute workouts at a network of gyms across the United States.  Some charge as little as three cents per minute.

There’s also ClassPass, which gives you access to 30,000 fitness studios, gyms and wellness providers.

Monthly membership dues are as low as $9, with access to dozens of daily workout classes, often in your own neighborhood.

You can also do what liftsyle website “The List” suggests and take advantage of free trial periods at local gyms or fitness centers, or consider volunteering at them in exchange for a membership.

