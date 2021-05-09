Fight at Wendy’s in Miami leads to deadly shooting

MIAMI (AP) — A fight inside a Wendy’s restaurant in Miami caused injuries to an employee and resulted in a deadly shooting, officials said. The suspected shooter escaped.

The Miami Herald reports that two customers began fighting Saturday, and when an employee of the fast-food restaurant tried to intervene, he was punched in the face by one of the men.

Miami-Dade police told the newspaper that the other man pulled out a gun, shot and killed the other customer.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released and police have not given a description of the suspected shooter. The 20-year-old employee was treated for his injuries at the restaurant.